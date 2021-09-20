America’s Cops Are Throwing a Sick COVID Temper Tantrum

The coronavirus killed more police officers in America last year, 145, than the 135 who were killed on the job in 2019 by gunfire, heart attacks, car crashes and everything else combined.

This year, COVID-19 is on track to again be the leading cause of death for cops, though the still-climbing death toll could be significantly slowed by the vaccine, which is widely available, highly effective and, not for nothing, a solution the National Fraternal Order of Police asked their 350,000 members be given early access to back in January.

But cops around the country are not only refusing to wear masks where they’re required and when they’ve been ordered to, they’re also vocally opposing vaccine mandates—threatening walkouts, demanding exemptions on specious grounds, and, in many places, filing lawsuits. The grim reality that one out of every 500 people in the U.S. have died of COVID since the pandemic began isn’t apparently enough to motivate many police to get vaccinated.