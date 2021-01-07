America’s Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Tops Record High Set Day Before
KEEPS GETTING WORSE
As the nation reels from Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol that were incited by President Donald Trump, his catastrophic failure of leadership was made even more stark by the nation’s other unprecedented crisis. For the second day running, the U.S. has recorded its highest coronavirus pandemic daily death toll. According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, at least 3,865 people lost their lives to the virus on Wednesday alone, bringing the overall national death toll since the pandemic began to at least 361,123 people. Wednesday also saw the nation record a further 253,145 cases of the highly contagious disease. The situation is not likely to improve any time in the near future. According to CNN, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now forecasts that there could be as many as 438,000 total U.S. virus-related deaths by the end of this month.