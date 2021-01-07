America’s Enemies Celebrate After Day of Chaos: ‘Democracy Is Limping’
WELL DONE, DONALD
Vladimir Putin can’t believe his luck. While most of the world looked on in horror as President Donald Trump incited his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the nation’s enemies have celebrated the shameful scenes as the downfall of American democracy. According to The Washington Post, Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the upper house of the Russian parliament, said the republic was “obviously limping on both feet,” and added: “America no longer charts the course, and therefore has lost all right to set it. And even more to impose on others.” Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani also celebrated the events, saying Thursday that: “What happened in the United States showed how weak Western democracy is.” He added: “When a sick person takes office, we see how he disgraces his country and creates troubles for the world.”