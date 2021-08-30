America’s Longest War Ends in Chaos as Last Flight Leaves Kabul

The last U.S. evacuation flight left Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday afternoon, closing the book—for now—on America’s 20-year “forever war” in Afghanistan.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans,” Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr. said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

​​The last American was evacuated about 12 hours before the last troops left Kabul at 3:29 p.m. ET, said McKenzie. The number of Americans remaining in Afghanistan is in the “very low hundreds,” said McKenzie, who explained that these people will be brought out in the military operation’s “diplomatic sequel” via the State Department.

The final C-17 lifted off hours after Islamic State fighters fired a succession of rockets at the airport. A four-door sedan with six jerry-rigged rocket tubes mounted where the back seats used to be appeared to have been used in the attack, according to the Associated Press. U.S. troops were able to intercept five of the rockets, said military spokesman Capt. Bill Urban.

The Taliban on Saturday blocked access to the airport, following a chaotic week during which an ISIS suicide bomber detonated their explosive vest at an airport entrance and killed more than a dozen U.S. troops as well as many more Afghans waiting to have their travel documents vetted.

In response, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered a drone strike that killed two “high-profile” ISIS-K militants on Saturday, according to military officials. The attack also inadvertently killed a number of civilians, including 10 members of a single family. On Sunday, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul told all Americans still in the country to avoid the airport altogether, after warning a day earlier of further terrorist attacks to come.

Canada ended its evacuation flights on Aug. 26 after rescuing roughly 3,700 people, while recognizing the fact that it had left “a number of” Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and their families behind. Britain ended its evacuation flights two days later, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing a “great sense of regret” over leaving behind as many as 1,100 Afghans eligible for relocation in the UK, along with up to 150 Britons after ferrying some 15,000 people out of the country.

“What I would say to them is that we will shift heaven and earth to help them get out, we will do whatever we can in the second phase,” Johnson said, without specifying a timeline.

The United States kept operating its evacuation flights until Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw, and were able to get more than 120,000 people out since the Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 14.

Afghan refugees have been resettled in Albania, Spain, and Uganda, among other places, along with the U.S. Switzerland, Austria, and Australia have thus far refused to take in significant numbers of Afghans.