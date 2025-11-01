‘America’s Mayor’ Cosplays as Hated Tyrant
Rudy Giuliani spent his Halloween night as Christopher Columbus—but only somewhat, since his impression still had very Giuliani-esque criticisms of Joe Biden, George Soros, and the “dirty” people who don’t want his statue up any more. Giuliani, 81, opened his Friday broadcast of America’s Mayor Live in what looked like period-appropriate garb, with a world map in the background. “I am very appreciative of the mayor because he supports my statues,” his version of the Italian explorer said, likening those who feel the opposite to flat-earthers. Giuliani’s Columbus, holding up a beach ball globe, accused them of being paid by Soros. He also took issue with Biden’s use of the autopen. The former president “never signed his name,” he griped. Giuliani and his assistant, Maria Ryan—dressed as Spain’s Queen Isabella I—had nothing negative to say about Columbus, whom African historian Basil Davidson called the “father of the slave trade,” and whose rule in the Caribbean another expert said resulted in the “genocide” of the native population.