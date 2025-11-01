Cheat Sheet
1

‘America’s Mayor’ Cosplays as Hated Tyrant

COLUMBUS DAY
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 11.01.25 12:38AM EDT 
Rudy Giuliani
X/RudyGiuliani

Rudy Giuliani spent his Halloween night as Christopher Columbus—but only somewhat, since his impression still had very Giuliani-esque criticisms of Joe Biden, George Soros, and the “dirty” people who don’t want his statue up any more. Giuliani, 81, opened his Friday broadcast of America’s Mayor Live in what looked like period-appropriate garb, with a world map in the background. “I am very appreciative of the mayor because he supports my statues,” his version of the Italian explorer said, likening those who feel the opposite to flat-earthers. Giuliani’s Columbus, holding up a beach ball globe, accused them of being paid by Soros. He also took issue with Biden’s use of the autopen. The former president “never signed his name,” he griped. Giuliani and his assistant, Maria Ryan—dressed as Spain’s Queen Isabella I—had nothing negative to say about Columbus, whom African historian Basil Davidson called the “father of the slave trade,” and whose rule in the Caribbean another expert said resulted in the “genocide” of the native population.

2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Reveals Devastating Family Tragedy
AT PEACE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.31.25 2:38PM EDT 
Published 10.31.25 1:55PM EDT 
Ryan Seacrest with father Gary, sister Meredith and mother Connie (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Ryan Seacrest with father Gary, sister Meredith and mother Connie (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ryan Seacrest announced the death of his father, Gary Lee Seacrest, who tragically passed away aged 81 following a battle with cancer. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week,” the American Idol host captioned a series of Instagram photos of him and the Seacrest family posing with Gary. “My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad you will live in our hearts forever. I love you. Ryan,” he added. During Friday’s episode of his podcast, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the host admitted his father had “been sick for a long time,” following an admission in July that he had been battling prostate cancer. “It’s so vivid in my mind... but as he said without much strength or energy that he loved us and that he was going to miss us,” he said of his father’s final moments. After telling his son to take care of his mother, Seacrest said “literally a few seconds later he closed his eyes and said, ‘I’ve got to go. He knew. He was at peace.”

3
CBS Sucks Up to Trump After Handing Him $16M
KISS A** AND MAKE UP
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.31.25 8:45PM EDT 
Donald Trump on 60 Minutes
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Still frames from the 60 MINUTES hour on Sunday Oct. 25, 2020 with the presidential candidates that in Nielsen Fast National ratings drew the most viewers to the CBS News magazine since March 25, 2020. The traditional pre-election edition of 60 MINUTES caused headlines before its broadcast when President Trump broke an agreement with 60 MINUTES and released the video of his interview Thursday on Facebook. Pictured: President Donald Trump during his interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl. Screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images

President Donald Trump sat for an interview with 60 Minutes’ Norah O’Donnell on Friday, signaling a change in the president’s relationship with CBS News, which had previously been marred by a contentious lawsuit. Semafor reported that O’Donnell flew to Florida, where the interview was recorded, on Thursday in order to prepare. The interview was previously set to be recorded in New York. After Trump sued the network in October 2024 over a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that CBS had deceptively edited the interview to “tip the scales in favor of the Democratic party,” parent company Paramount settled with the president to the tune of $16 million in July. The president later boasted that the deal would be worth more once pro-Trump advertising on various Paramount-owned networks was factored in. Paramount, which merged with Trump ally David Ellison’s Skydance Media earlier this year, recently made waves by installing The Free Press’ Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief. Since taking up the role, CBS News has seen significant layoffs, with at least one producer claiming that producers of color were targeted for layoffs while their white counterparts were moved elsewhere in the company.

4
Couple Behind Grammy-Winning Band Announce Separation After 22 Years
FIRE GOES OUT
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.31.25 12:35PM EDT 
Published 10.31.25 12:10PM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Win Butler and Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire perform on stage during their 'Don't Think About Pink Elephant' world tour at The Royal Albert Hall on May 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)
Gus Stewart/Redferns

The couple behind the Grammy-winning band Arcade Fire announced they’re separating after 22 years of marriage. Win Butler, 45, and Régine Chassagne, 49, posted the news on Thursday to the band’s Instagram page. The couple, who wed in 2003, are co-founders and vocalists of the indie rock band from Canada. “After a long and loving marriage, Win & Régine have decided to separate,” the post read. “They continue to love, admire and support each other as they co-parent their son.” The couple’s son was born in 2013. They affirmed that “their bond as creative soulmates will endure” and that they will see their fans “on tour soon.” Also, the statement said the pair’s work for Chassagne’s charity, KANPE, in Haiti will also continue. Comments on the post were turned off. The couple’s split comes three years after multiple people accused Butler of sexual misconduct in a Pitchfork report. He denied the allegations but admitted to having affairs. “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior,” he told Pitchfork in a statement. Chassagne stood by Butler, calling him her “soulmate.”

5
MTV Cancels Long-Running Series After 46 Seasons
RIDICULOUS-LESS
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.31.25 3:50PM EDT 
Screengrab from an episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness' aired October 30, 2025.
Screengrab from an episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness' aired October 30, 2025. MTV

Ridiculousness, one of the longest-running series in MTV history, is no more. The comedy clip show was canceled this morning after airing 46 seasons since its inception in 2011. The series, in which a panel of hosts react to comedic viral clips, will no longer film new episodes. However, MTV will continue to air previously shot content for the rest of the year and into 2026, putting its total episode count somewhere above 1,700. That makes it MTV’s most prolific series by episode count and its second-longest-running, behind The Challenge. Ridiculousness dominated MTV’s lineup in the 2010s and the first half of the 2020s, sometimes filling up to 113 of the network’s 168 weekly broadcast hours. It was also one of the network’s most expensive series. Rob Dyrdek, the show’s primary host and co-creator, brought home a $32.5 million salary last year. The shock cancellation is reportedly part of an effort by Paramount, which owns MTV, to scale back its spending after its $8 billion merger with Skydance Media in August. The cancellation news comes just three weeks after MTV announced it would cut all of its U.K. music programming channels at the end of 2025. Beyond MTV, Paramount has laid off nearly 2,000 employees across the company and canceled several CBS programs. A source at the network told Variety that MTV chose to cancel Ridiculousness in favor of “a more curated slate of content” that “embraces its experimental DNA.”

6
‘White Lotus’ Star Cast as George Harrison’s Wife in Beatles Biopic
BEAUTIFUL GIRL
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.31.25 1:43PM EDT 
Pattie Boyd in 1967 (left), Aimee Lou Wood in 2025 (right)
Pattie Boyd in 1967 (left), Aimee Lou Wood in 2025 (right) M. McKeown/Express/Kevin Mazur/Vogue/Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood has officially joined the cast of Sam Mendes’ four-part Beatles biopic. The Emmy nominee, 31, will play Pattie Boyd, the first wife of Beatles guitarist George Harrison, played by Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. Boyd, 81, a model and photographer, was married to Harrison from 1966 to 1977, before marrying his close friend, Eric Clapton, from 1979 to 1989. Along with Wood, previously announced Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan, 31, has been cast as Linda Eastman, the first wife and later bandmate of Paul McCartney. BAFTA winner Mia McKenna-Bruce, 28, will play Maureen Cox, the first wife of Ringo Starr. Emmy-winning Shōgun star Anna Sawai, 33, who previously denied being involved in the films, will play Yoko Ono. Mendes, 60, said in a Friday press release, “Maureen, Linda, Yoko, and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right—and I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure." The four actresses are the latest additions to the already star-studded cast, which also includes Quinn as Harrison, Babygirl star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Gladiator II star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Deadline previously reported that House of Guinness star James Norton is in talks to play band manager Brian Epstein. Sony Pictures said Friday that it will soon release official casting decisions for Epstein and several additional characters, including Cynthia Lennon, the first wife of John Lennon; Indian sitarist Ravi Shankar; and George Martin, the band’s frequent producer. The films, collectively titled The Beatles—A Four-Part Cinematic Event, are set to release simultaneously in April 2028.

7
Gayle King Hits Back at Claims She’s Getting Axed From ‘CBS Mornings’
STILL A MORNING PERSON
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.31.25 1:01PM EDT 
Gayle King at the 27th Annual Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall St. on October 27, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)
Gayle King at the 27th Annual Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall St. on October 27, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images) Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Gayle King has hit back at rumors that she is facing the axe at CBS Mornings, saying the word at the office is vastly different from the reports of her demise circulating in the media. Addressing the rumors on Friday, King told TMZ she likes the job she’s doing, likes the people she works with, and is well-liked by the higher-ups at CBS. “I don’t know what to tell you about it, but what I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press,” said King, who added that while she has “no idea” what will happen once her contract expires next May, she will continue to perform her job in the meantime and won’t “negotiate in the media.” “Not doing that!” she told the reporter before getting into a car. King, who has anchored CBS Mornings since 2012, was rumored to be stepping down from her role to take a different position in the company following the network’s takeover earlier this month. However, a CBS spokesperson told Variety on Thursday that “there have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

8
Charlie Sheen Explains Remarks on Sexual Encounters With Men
SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT?
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.31.25 1:17PM EDT 
Charlie Sheen
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Charlie Sheen, 60, clarified comments he made about having “sex with men.” Sheen first opened up about his homosexual experiences in his memoir, The Book of Sheen, and in his Netflix series, aka Charlie Sheen. “When people say ‘sex with men,’ you immediately think of, like, butt sex. Sorry to be graphic, but that’s kind of where the mind goes, right?” Sheen said in a Wednesday interview on In Depth with Grant Bensinger. Sheen clarified “it wasn’t that,” without providing any further intimate details beyond that “it wasn’t full-fledged.” He added that he’s not ashamed. “But it’s not a shame thing,” he said. “It’s just kind of like a, ‘Huh, [sex with men] is a bit of a broad category.” Sheen has famously struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. He said that his homosexual experiences never took place without consuming “insane amounts of crack.” The Two and a Half Men star has five children and has been married three times—to Donna Peele, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

9
Scary News for Trump as Halloween Candy Price Rockets
TRICK OR TRICK
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.31.25 8:13AM EDT 
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Candy prices have risen devilishly, partly thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs, new research says. Americans stocking up on sweet treats for spooky season can expect to pay 10.8 percent more than they did last year. The gruesome data comes from research conducted by think tanks Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation. Family favorites such as Tootsie Roll Lollipops and Hershey’s chocolate have experienced some of the sharpest price increases. Tootsie’s offering is expected to cost 34 percent more compared to last year, while Hershey’s variety packs have leapt 22 percent. Mars variety packs are also up 12 percent. Researchers say the hikes are “a direct result of Trump’s tariffs, which are hitting key ingredients that candy makers rely on.” Chocolate has had the scariest spike. Tariff hikes between 15 percent and 39 percent have affected the supply chain on which the U.S. relies. Approximately 70 percent of cocoa imports originate from West Africa, while around 30 percent are processed in Europe. Decorations are also primarily made in China, where Trump tariffs can spike U.S. prices.

10
JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers Injured
DROP IN ALTITUDE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.31.25 11:18AM EDT 
JetBlue Airbus A320-200 passenger aircraft spotted taxiing in LaGuardia airport LGA in New York City while a Southwest Boeing 737 is taxiing in the background. The A320 airplane has the registration tail number N526JL, the name Blues Jsut Want to Have Fun and is powered by 2x IAE jet engines. Jet Blue Airways Corporation is a major airline in the United States with headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, NYC operating domestic and international network routes with a fleet of 286 planes. New York, USA on November 12, 2024
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At least three passengers were injured on a JetBlue flight after the aircraft experienced a drop in altitude, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing. Pilots on the Airbus A320 informed air traffic controllers that, due to a “flight control issue,” at least three passengers were hurt. JetBlue Airlines flight 1230, which was traveling from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 30, had to land in Tampa, Florida, at about 2 p.m. local time. “The flight was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crewmembers, and those needing additional care were transported to local hospitals,” JetBlue told the Daily Beast. “Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause,” the airline continued, noting that safety is its top priority. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to the Beast that it is also investigating the incident on the 20-year-old plane. The weather at the time was clear.

