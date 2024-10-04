America’s Top Banker Claps Back at Trump Over ‘Endorsement’

Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his endorsements straight.

The Republican presidential nominee shared a screenshot to Truth Social on Friday claiming JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had endorsed him for president.

The surprise endorsement came as news to everyone, including Dimon. A spokesperson for the executive quickly called out Trump’s post as being a lie, making clear in a call to CNBC that Dimon “has not endorsed anyone.”

Trump’s incorrect post about the endorsement remained up as of 4:30 p.m. Friday—more than two hours after he first shared it.

That endorsement, had it been true, would have been a big win for Trump’s campaign. Dimon, 68, is arguably the country’s most powerful banker. He has been JPMorgan Chase’s chief executive since 2006. Recently, he’s offered his fair share of public praise and criticism for the former president.

The most noteworthy rift between the two billionaires from Queens, New York—Dimon is worth $2.2 billion, according to Forbes, while Trump is worth $4 billion—came last winter when Dimon urged corporate leaders to support Nikki Haley.

The ex-president skewered Dimon for the pseudo-endorsement of his opponent, responding in a fiery Truth Social post to call Dimon a “highly overrated Globalist.”

“I’ve never been a big Jamie Dimon fan, but had to live with this guy when he came begging to the White House,” Trump added. “I guess I don’t have to live with him anymore, and that’s a really good thing.”

Since those comments, however, Dimon has spoken more favorably about Trump. He said on CNBC’s morning show Squaak Box in January that Trump was “kind of right about NATO, kind of right about immigration, he grew the economy quite well.”

In that same TV appearance, Dimon also warned that Biden’s re-election team needed to be careful with how they criticized Trump because many Americans recognized he was spot-on on certain “critical issues.”

“I don’t like how Trump said things, but he wasn’t wrong about those critical issues,” Dimon said. “That’s why they’re voting for him. People should be more respectful of our fellow citizens. I think this negative talk about MAGA will hurt Biden’s campaign.”

That praise likely reached Trump’s ear. In July, the candidate told Bloomberg Businessweek that he has “a lot of respect” for Dimon and that he’d consider him for Treasury Secretary should he win re-election.