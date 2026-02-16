‘America’s Next Top Model’ Star Reveals Medical Issue Left Him Unable to Walk

A former star of America’s Next Top Model has revealed that a serious medical condition has left him unable to walk. Miss J Alexander, the legendary catwalk coach of America’s Next Top Model, opened up about his life-altering health crisis in the new Netflix documentary Reality Check. Alexander, 67, revealed that he suffered a stroke on Dec. 27, 2022, leaving him in a coma for five weeks and unable to walk or talk. “On December 27th of 2022, I had a stroke. I woke up. I didn’t know where I was other than in the hospital,” he says in the film. “I couldn’t walk. And I couldn’t talk. And I thought to myself, what was I going to do?” Alexander, born Alexander Jenkins, coached models on ANTM from 2003 through 2012, helping stars like Tyra Banks perfect their runway walks. “I miss being the queen of the runway. The catwalks, of course. I taught models how to walk,” he said. Despite the challenges, Alexander remains determined. “I can’t walk. Not yet. Not yet. I’m determined to walk. I’m sure you’re gonna see me again. It’s not over for me yet.”