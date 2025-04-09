America’s Top Banker Pleads With Trump to End Tariff Chaos

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urged President Donald Trump to allow the Treasury team to negotiate his “Liberation Day” tariffs as the markets crater, saying a recession seems “likely.”

When asked his thoughts on the president’s tariff plan, Dimon told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business: “I think it is perfectly reasonable for someone to say that trade was unfair. There were unfair trade things and, remember, it’s not just tariffs. I think they have that wrong, how they understand it.”

He added: “But I also want to point out to Americans, we have the best economy in the world. You have got to put a little bit into context Yes, of course, when they put the tariffs way beyond what people expected, that will cause inflation, slow down growth. But I hope what they really do is let Scott Bessent, who I think is a professional, negotiate.

“Trade deals are very large and complex. They can’t be done overnight, but you really have to have teams working on them to get them right.

JPMorgan recently raised its probability of a global recession up from 25 percent to 40 percent, and when asked how likely a U.S. recession is in the coming months, Dimon responded: “Normally I don’t pay that much attention to anecdotes, but you’ve heard them, they’re real. I hear it from everybody now, going to cut back a little bit, I’m going to wait, see what happens. That is kind of recessionary talk.”