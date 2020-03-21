Amherst College Punishes Lacrosse Team for Racist Incidents
Amherst College in Massachusetts has fired its men’s lacrosse coach and put the entire team on probation because of a string of horrifying racist incidents. Some students allegedly chanted the N-word outside a black player’s dorm on March 7, according to the Amherst Student newspaper. But a letter from college officials on Friday also referenced previous incidents. “Those cases include sharing photos of a teammate with a swastika drawn on his face who had passed out at a party, and GroupMe exchanges denigrating and ridiculing gender-nonconforming and trans staff,” the letter said, according to the Boston Globe. “What makes these matters worse is the failure of those involved to own up to their behavior and the failure of teammates to identify who was at fault.” The school said the entire 2021 season could be canceled.