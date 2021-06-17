Teen Dies After Attempting Online ‘Blackout Challenge,’ Family Says
TRAGIC LOSS
Massachusetts teen Nate Squires died at a hospital on Monday, two days after he was found unconscious after participating in an online challenge in which people choke themselves until they lose consciousness, his family said. A GoFundMe created by a relative of Nate’s parents, Rachel Vieu and David Squires, includes a warning to children to speak out if they hear any of their friends participating in the “blackout challenge” as it’s known on social media. “Both Rachel and Dave want the world to know of the circumstances that surround Nate’s death to ensure that this does not happen to another family,” wrote Samantha Thomas.
An email was sent to families of students enrolled at Amherst Regional Middle School, where Squires attended, informing them of his passing and offering counseling services.