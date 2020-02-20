Slain Hollywood Sex Therapist’s Ex-Boyfriend Re-Arrested and Charged With Murder
The ex-boyfriend of Amie Harwick—a Hollywood sex therapist who was found dead under her third-floor balcony on Saturday—has been re-arrested and charged with one count of murder after bailing out of jail. Prosecutors allege that Gareth Pursehouse, 41, killed Harwick in the early hours of Feb. 15 after bursting into her Hollywood Hills home. Pursehouse was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder and was jailed on a $2-million bail. After posting bond, the suspect was released Tuesday night, but was then arrested again Wednesday on a no-bail warrant. The Los Angeles Times reports that Pursehouse faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted. Online records show that Harwick feared ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse enough to twice ask a court to issue restraining order against him.