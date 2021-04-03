Alleged Orange County Shooter Charged With 4 Counts of Murder
‘SLAUGHTER’
Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, who allegedly opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon in an Orange, California, office complex Wednesday, was charged with four counts of murder Friday. The attack killed four people—Luis Tovar, 50; Leticia Solis Guzman, 58; Jenevieve Raygoza, 28; and Matthew Farias, 9. Gaxiola is also charged with two counts of attempted murder for shooting at police officers who arrived on the scene. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement, “The slaughter of multiple people while they were essentially locked in a shooting gallery is nothing short of terrifying.” Prior to the shooting, Gaxiola chained the front and back gates of the office park shut so as to prevent escape. The alleged gunman is currently in the hospital recovering from injuries suffered during a shootout with police.