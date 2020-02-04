Iran to Execute Man Accused of Giving CIA Its Nuclear Secrets
Iran has handed a death sentence to an Iranian man accused of giving details of Tehran’s nuclear program to U.S. intelligence services. The sentence was delivered by Iran’s top court Tuesday morning. Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified the alleged spy as Amir Rahimpour and said his execution will be carried out in the near future. The spokesman didn’t offer any more details about what Rahimpour was accused of doing, but a state news agency has alleged that he received “a lot of money” from the CIA to hand over details of Iran’s nuclear program. Two other alleged spies for the CIA each received 15-year prison sentences, according to Esmaili, but they haven’t been named. The CIA hasn’t commented on the sentences or the accuracy of the accusations.