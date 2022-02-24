Amish Buggy Driver Who Admitted Having ‘Couple of Beers’ Arrested for DUI, Cops Say

Read it at WJAC-TV
Cops in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, made an unusual traffic stop Sunday when they said they pulled over an Amish horse and buggy that was being driven in a “reckless manner.” The officers claimed sparks flew from the wheels as the driver, Ray Byler, 20, braked to allow the patrol car to pass. When asked, Byler then admitted he’d had a “couple of beers” before getting behind the reins, cops said. The officers waited for a family member to retrieve the skittish horse before arresting Byler for allegedly driving under the influence.