Amish Group Convicted of Hate Crime

The jury has ruled on the bizarre cases of hair- and beard-cutting attacks between rival groups of Amish in Ohio last fall. Samuel Mullet Sr. and 15 followers were convicted of hate crimes and federal conspiracy after perpetrating attacks against Amish in outside communities who Mullet viewed as enemies. They were held down and had their bears and hair sheared—a religious desecration for the Amish, who believe that uncut hair and long beards are central to their identity. The victims were often those who criticized Mullet’s cultlike way of leading his group. Those convincted could face up to 10 years in jail per count.