Amish Teen Was Strangled and Stabbed to Death: Coroner
Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish 18-year-old whose remains were found earlier this week after she vanished last year on her way home from church, died from strangulation, suffocation, and stab wounds in her neck, the Lancaster County coroner announced Friday. Investigators announced that they had made a breakthrough in the case and discovered Stoltzfoos’ body earlier this week after a monthslong search that began following her disappearance on June 21, 2020. Justo Smoker, 34, has been charged with her kidnapping and murder. Her body was found near a water treatment plant where he once worked.