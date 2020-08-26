Anti-Mask Protester Ammon Bundy, Who Tied Himself to Office Chair, Arrested and Wheeled Out of Idaho Capitol
NO, DON’T GET UP
If you’re going to protest, you want to make sure of two things. First, that it’s for a righteous and principled cause. Second, that it doesn’t make you look like a total jackass. Sadly for Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupier-turned-Idaho anti-mask demonstrator Ammon Bundy, he has failed on both counts. Bundy has been leading protests at the Idaho Capitol the past two days, disrupting a special session of the Idaho legislature that convened Monday to address the coronavirus pandemic. He’s also been protesting coronavirus-related public-health measures for months. On Tuesday, a day after maskless protesters stormed the Capitol, authorities decided that they’d had enough. They arrested Bundy, and wheeled him out of the building on the rolling office chair that he’d apparently tied himself to. Bundy and two others were charged with misdemeanor trespassing, according to state police. He was also charged with resisting and obstructing officers.