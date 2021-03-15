Ammon Bundy Arrested After Missing Own Trial Because He Refused to Mask Up
MANCHILD THROWS TANTRUM
A judge in Idaho issued a warrant for anti-government extremist Ammon Bundy’s arrest after he was turned away from the Ada County courthouse for refusing to wear a mask, according to EastIdahoNews.com. Without a face covering, which is required in all Idaho courthouses, Bundy was prohibited from entering the building, thus missing the start of his jury trial on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. In response, Magistrate Judge David Manweiler ordered Bundy arrested for failure to appear.
“I will also seek to have specific conditions placed on their release should they be arrested and appear before a magistrate at an arraignment relative to their order to comply with a mask requirement,” Manweiler said. “I want to ensure in the future if they fail to comply with the court’s mask requirement, should it still be in effect, for the next in-person hearing, that the court will have the right to hold them in custody until they purge themselves of that event.”
Bundy was at the courthouse to fight charges stemming from an incident in August, when he entered the state Capitol during a special legislative session and refused to leave. Idaho State Police were forced to remove Bundy from the building, wheeling him out in a chair before driving him to the Ada County Jail.