Ammon Bundy Arrested Twice in One Day for Trespassing

Far-right leader Ammon Bundy racked up two more arrests this week for violating the order to stay out of the Idaho statehouse—and had to be carted out because he refused to cooperate with police. The Idaho Statesman reports that after Thursday’s back-to-back arrests, Bundy has now been busted five times in the last nine months; the latest charges are for trespassing and resisting. Bundy is best known for armed standoffs with federal agents in 2014 and 2016 but re-emerged during the pandemic as head of a fringe network called People’s Rights. A judge who has ordered him into mediation with prosecutors in an attempt to settle the criminal charges has been targeted with protests by Bundy allies outside his home.