Ammon Bundy Is a No-Show at His Trial—Again

Militia leader Ammon Bundy didn’t show up for the start of his civil trial this week—and the anti-government provocateur told a local TV station he did not know it was happening. “The courts have become a place where the rich and powerful justify hurting people. I don’t care to witness more than I already have,” Bundy said in a text message to KTVB. St. Luke’s Health System is suing Bundy and another man for defamation, trespassing and other claims for action they took at the hospital in a child-welfare case last year. The courts issued a default judgment when the two men were no-shows during pre-trial proceedings, and the current trial is to determine monetary damages.