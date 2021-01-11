CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ammon Bundy Violates Ban by Delivering Signs to Idaho Capitol Protest
RULES? WHAT RULES?
Read it at Idaho State
Former militia ringleader Ammon Bundy is banned from the Idaho Capitol for a year after he and his followers forced their way into the state House of Representatives in August. But that didn’t stop him from showing up Monday to deliver signs to anti-mask protesters gathered for the opening of the legislative session, the Idaho Statesman reported. Bundy was caught on video but didn’t draw the attention of law enforcement. However, two other demonstrators did. Robert Jones, 40, and David Pettinger, 44, were picked up on outstanding warrants for disturbing the peace linked to a Dec. 8 protest outside the home of a Boise health board member.