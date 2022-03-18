Ammon Bundy’s Far-Right Group Urges Supporters to Doxx Judge
JUST WILD
The far-right group launched by Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy on Friday urged members to publicly harass an Ada County judge because she ordered a malnourished child to be removed from his parents, according to the Idaho Press. The “People’s Rights” group sent out an alert to its members that included the judge’s name, address, and her car’s VIN, falsely claiming the judge conspires with sex offenders to take children away from their parents. “She is known to take children from loving parents,” the alert read. Bundy also encouraged his acolytes Friday to protest outside the judge’s house, a week after he and other supporters protested (and trespassed, according to police) at the hospital the child was receiving treatment at over “medical tyranny.” The Ada County prosecutor’s office said it was working to protect “the rights of all of the involved parties” and “give the best possible outcome to both parents or guardians and children."