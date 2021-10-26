Ammunition Found Stored in Fanny Pack on ‘Rust’ Set: Detectives
Investigators searching the New Mexico set of Rust found ammunition—boxed, loose, and stored in a fanny pack—while looking into the circumstances of last week’s fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer. Halyna Hutchins was killed by actor and producer Alec Baldwin after a gun he was handling that was not supposed to contain live rounds went off. An inventory of the items discovered was filed in court on Monday; it also listed three revolvers and spent casings. The inventory’s details were scant, and it is still unknown what kind of ammunition was found. An expert consulted by The New York Times said that ammunition should be kept in a labeled box. “The fact that there is loose ammunition and casings raises questions about the organization of the armory department,” he said.