Tunisian Man Gets Life in Prison for Stabbing Cop in Michigan Airport

A 51-year-old Tunisian man was sentenced to life in prison late Thursday for the 2017 stabbing of Lt. Jeff Neville, who was a security official at the Bishop Flint Airport. Neville survived his injuries after Amor Ftouhi tackled him and yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he tried to get the officer’s gun. At the sentencing, Ftouhi told U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman that he had no regrets. “Do I regret what I did? Never,” he said, according to a report from NBC News. “If I had to do it one more time, I would do it. I regret I didn’t kill that cop.” Upon sentencing Ftouhi to life in prison, Leitman said, “I have never imposed a sentence even close to this before. I wrung my hands about whether that is an appropriate sentence, but after this morning, I have no doubt whatsoever.”