Amtrak Employee Skipped Work to Storm Capitol on Jan. 6: Feds
ALL ABOARD!
A MAGA-fied Amtrak employee played hooky and traveled from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C.—by train, naturally—to storm the U.S. Capitol with a mob of other Trump supporters, the feds allege. Ronald Andrulonis shared a selfie with coworkers that he snapped at the Capitol riot, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. The photo was submitted internally to Amtrak officials, who contacted the FBI on Jan. 12, 2021. A coworker provided agents with Andrulonis’ timesheet, “which confirmed Andrulonis did not report to work, as scheduled, on January 6, 2021,” the complaint states. Andrulonis, who was seen on surveillance footage inside the Capitol, where he ultimately wound up in an unnamed senator’s office, was arrested Thursday. He does not yet have a lawyer listed in court records.