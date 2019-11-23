CHEAT SHEET
Amtrak Train Collides With Vehicle in Florida, Several Reported Dead
An Amtrak passenger train heading from Miami to New York collided with a vehicle in Florida on Saturday afternoon, leaving several people dead, authorities said. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue officials said the crash happened at about 2 p.m. in Jupiter. None of the 200 passengers on the train were hurt, but first responders said they found multiple fatalities inside the vehicle. The Associated Press reported at least three people had been killed. No further information was immediately available on the victims. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.