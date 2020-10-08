Two ACB Fans Who Attended Rose Garden Superspeader Event Hit the Road for National Bus Tour
MAY THE SPREAD BE WITH YOU
Two conservative activists who attended the Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that has since been dubbed a coronavirus superspreader event have launched a nationwide bus tour to promote the judge, according to The Guardian. The tour, by the group Concerned Women for America, has so far stopped in Georgia and South Carolina where participants were seen in close proximity with one another without face masks. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who was at the Rose Garden event and had close contact with attendees who later tested positive, visited the group and was photographed without a mask. The group’s president Penny Nance and Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin, who have both been photographed at bus tour events, also attended the Rose Garden ceremony. CWA refused to comment on the record about safety precautions for the tour.