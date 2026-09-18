Amy Coney Barrett Gives Blunt Response to Trump’s Attacks on Her

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett immediately shut down a question asking for her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on her and the high court.

Barrett, a Trump appointee, refused to address the president’s comments about SCOTUS in rare remarks she gave at an event at the University of Virginia.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that the president has said in particular,” she said.

Barrett’s response comes mere days after Trump ripped into her and two of her conservative colleagues, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, for blocking one of his desperate election efforts to cut down mail-in voting ahead of November’s midterms.

Trump signed an executive order in March directing the U.S. Postal Service to create stricter rules for mail-in voting, requiring each state to send the Postal Service lists of eligible voters.

Under the rule change, citizens not included on the list could not vote by mail. In concurring with the majority, Kavanaugh said local governments simply did not have enough time to implement such a massive change ahead of the midterms.

Trump said the justices who ruled against him—all of whom he appointed—were “not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court” and were “merely a shell of their original selves.”

Trump rattled off a 463-word screed on Tuesday following the Supreme Court's ruling on his proposed mail-in voting limits. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“This Supreme Court is bullied and cajoled by the Radical Left into making decisions that have set America back at least a hundred years,” Trump wrote in a 463-word screed on Truth Social.

The president added that “certain Justices are petrified of these crazed and depraved Democrats, and are totally unable to show the courage necessary to save our America.”

Trump and Barrett have clashed previously this term.

The justice was seen staring down the president during his State of the Union address in February as he railed against the Supreme Court, including Barrett, for striking down his tariffs.

Trump and Barrett have also clashed over birthright citizenship, which Barrett joined the Court in rejecting, and over Trump’s attempt to remove Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, which Barrett opposed.

Barrett also drew MAGA outrage over the summer when she spoke on Capitol Hill to request millions in additional funding to enhance security for justices, who she says face threats so severe that she was once given a bulletproof vest.