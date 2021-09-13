Amy Coney Barrett Insists SCOTUS Isn’t ‘a Bunch of Partisan Hacks’
IS THAT SO?
Amy Coney Barrett is rightfully concerned about what the public thinks about her and her fellow Supreme Court justices in the wake of a 5-4 vote that allowed the radical Texas abortion ban to remain in place. The Trump-picked conservative justice delivered a lecture at the University of Louisville on Sunday and boldly attempted to convince the crowd that the SCOTUS is not a deeply divided institution. “My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks,” she said, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. She added that judges must be “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” Barrett was reportedly asked by students about the court’s failure to step in to stop the Texas abortion ban, but she said it would be “inappropriate” to discuss specific cases.