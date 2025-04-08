Amy Coney Barrett Joins Liberals to Defy Trump—Again
The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday to hand the Trump administration a major victory in the legal battle over the deportation of Venezuelan nationals. Conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett joined three liberal justices—Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson—in dissenting, but ultimately, the majority voted to lift a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking the deportations of Venezuelans accused of links to the gang Tren de Aragua. The ruling stated that flights could resume for now, but migrants must be afforded due process. MAGAworld had a meltdown the last time Barrett voted against Trump. Barrett, a conservative judge, was previously branded a “DEI pick” for voting to reject the Trump administration’s request to withhold billions of dollars in foreign aid. Trump later defended her from his own base, calling Barrett a “very good” and “very smart” woman. In their dissent, Sotomayor wrote, “The government’s conduct in this litigation poses an extraordinary threat to the rule of law. Jackson flamed the majority’s “fly-by-night approach” and “rushed conclusion,” arguing that the temporary restraining order would have prevented “immediate harm to the targeted individuals while the court considered the lawfulness of the government’s conduct.”
