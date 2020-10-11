Amy Coney Barrett Says She Will Uphold the Law, Not her Personal Views
LEGAL EASE
Opening remarks Supreme Court Justice candidate Amy Coney Barrett has prepared for her hearing on Monday suggest she will seek to calm fears that she will bring her demonstrable conservative views to the job. Donald Trump’s conservative choice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg writes in the draft remarks that she believes, “The policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try.” The devout Catholic who has a record of opposing abortion rights will say she has “done my utmost to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be.” If she is confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, the court would have a 6-3 majority that would potentially have the power to overturn the 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion in the U.S.