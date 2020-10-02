Amy Coney Barrett Tests Negative for COVID-19—but CDC Advice Says She Should Be Quarantining

A White House spokesperson said Friday that President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, has tested negative for the coronavirus. Spokesman Judd Deere added that the judge hasn’t met with Trump since Saturday, when he announced her as his nominee at the White House. “She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands,” Deere said. The statement made no mention of a quarantine, but under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, anyone who has had close contact with an infected individual should quarantine for 14 days from last contact—even if they test negative.