CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Amy Coney Barrett Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus Over the Summer: Report
CRUEL SUMMER
Read it at The Washington Post
President Trump’s Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett contracted the coronavirus over the summer and has since recovered from it, according to The Washington Post. A White House spokesperson said Friday that Barrett had tested negative for COVID-19 after meeting with Trump on Saturday when he announced her as his Supreme Court nominee during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. “She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands,” spokesman Judd Deere said. Barrett met with around 30 senators this week, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Post.