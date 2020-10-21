Amy Coney Barrett Was on Board of Private Christian Schools With Anti-Gay Policies
DISCRIMINATION
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years as a trustee on the board of private Christian schools that “effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom,” the AP reports. The three schools, in Indiana, Minnesota, and Virginia, are affiliated with People of Praise, an insular religious community of which Barrett and her husband have been longtime members. At least three of the couple’s seven children have attended the Trinity School at Greenlawn, in South Bend, Indiana. The community teaches that homosexuality is an abomination against God and sex should occur only within marriage. “Trinity Schools does not unlawfully discriminate with respect to race, color, gender, national origin, age, disability, or other legally protected classifications under applicable law, with respect to the administration of its programs,” said Jon Balsbaugh, president of Trinity Schools Inc., which runs three campuses, said in a statement.