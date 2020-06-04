Amy Cooper, the Woman Who Tried to Sic Cops on a Black Birder in Central Park, Has Gotten Her Dog Back
The woman seen on video apparently trying to sic New York City police on a black man for asking her to put her dog on a leash has gotten her Cocker Spaniel back. According to a post from Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Amy Cooper has received her pet after a shelter evaluated its condition. Cooper called the cops on Christian Cooper (no relation) two weeks ago after he asked her to leash her dog in accordance with the park’s rules, saying he was “threatening her life” as he stood by silently. In video of the encounter, Cooper violently jerked her dog’s leash, eliciting yelps from the animal and giving rise to questions of abuse. The shelter wrote, “Abandoned Angels would like to express its gratitude for the outpouring of support regarding the dog that was recently placed in our custody, following release of a troubling video that was brought to our attention. The dog was promptly evaluated by our veterinarian, who found that he was in good health.” Cooper was fired from a job as an insurance executive over the encounter.