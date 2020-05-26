White Dog Owner Who Went Viral After Calling Cops on Black Bird Watcher Says Her ‘Life Is Being Destroyed’
The white woman who called police on a black man in New York’s Central Park after an argument about her unleashed dog has complained that her “entire life is being destroyed” after the video of the encounter went viral. In the footage, Amy Cooper can be seen calling the cops on Christian Cooper—who is not a relation—and telling them that an “African-American man threatening [her] life” after he asked that her dog be put on a leash. Since the video began circulating on social media, Amy Cooper has been placed on administrative leave by her employer and her dog has been surrendered to the shelter he was adopted from a few days earlier. Amy Cooper told CNN she wanted t0 “publicly apologize to everyone,” and added: “I'm not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way.” She said that since the video was posted, her “entire life is being destroyed right now,” and said: “I think I was just scared... When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.”