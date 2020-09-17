Former Model Amy Dorris Says Donald Trump ‘Shoved Tongue Down Her Throat’ at 1997 U.S. Open
‘NO, PLEASE STOP’
Former model Amy Dorris has alleged that President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her at the U.S. Open in 1997. Dorris, who was 24 at the time, described her alleged encounter with Trump for the first time during an interview with The Guardian. “He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off,” she said. “And then that’s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything.” She alleged she told Trump “No, please stop” but “he didn’t care.” She went on to say: “It doesn’t matter who you are... Any time anyone says no, no means no. And that just didn’t work out for me. It wasn’t enough.” Trump’s lawyers strongly denied that he harassed, abused, or behaved improperly toward Dorris. The former model provided The Guardian with her ticket to the Open and six photos showing her with Trump to support her claim, and her story was corroborated by several people she confided in about the incident at the time.