NJ Congressional Candidate in Quarantine After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

New Jersey Democratic congressional candidate Amy Kennedy is reportedly in quarantine on Election Day after she was in close proximity at an outdoor event on Saturday with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to NBC Philadelphia. Kennedy canceled her in-person events on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution,” despite testing negative Tuesday morning and showing no symptoms. Kennedy, who’s looking to take Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s seat in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, will continue events virtually and will be tested again later in the week.