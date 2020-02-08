Klobuchar Campaign Raises Record $2M After Friday Debate
Senator Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign announced on Saturday that it raised $2 million after Friday night’s Democratic debate. Klobuchar gave a particularly strong performance on the debate stage, building on past praise for her debate performances. The Minnesota senator’s campaign said it was their biggest fundraising haul after any of the debates. “With proven grassroots support, Amy continues to outperform expectations and punch above her weight,” Justin Buoen, Klobuchar’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “Following her debate performance, we’ve raised $2 million and have seen an outpouring of donations from all 50 states which will allow us to compete in New Hampshire and beyond.” Klobuchar threw punches at the two Democratic presidential front-runners in the debate, striking Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for his Medicare for All bid and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg for his lack of experience. The senator remains in sixth place heading into the New Hampshire primaries on Tuesday.