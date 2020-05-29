Amy Klobuchar Declined to Prosecute Cop in George Floyd Case for Other Alleged Violent Encounters

Read it at The Week
Amy Klobuchar, who served as a district attorney before becoming a Democratic senator for Minnesota, previously declined to prosecute the white police officer accused of causing George Floyd’s death as the policeman racked up complaints against his conduct, The Week reports. Klobuchar served as DA for Hennepin County for eight years and did not bring charges against Derek Chauvin for any of the violent incidents he was allegedly involved in. Chauvin received 10 complaints about his conduct during a 19-year career with city law enforcement before he was fired Tuesday over his role in Floyd’s death. Ira Toles, a Minneapolis resident, told The Daily Beast Chauvin was the same officer who “tried to kill me” during a domestic violence call in 2008. Chauvin shot Toles and left a permanent hole in his stomach.