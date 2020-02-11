Amy Klobuchar Leads Midnight Vote in Three Tiny New Hampshire Townships
They may not ultimately swing the fate of the nation, but the early votes from three New Hampshire townships brought welcome news for Sen. Amy Klobuchar. A little more than two dozen residents cast their ballots shortly after midnight Tuesday and Klobuchar has reportedly taken a small early lead. Dixville Notch in the state’s northern tip and Hart’s Location to the south have long been the first places to declare their primary results. CNN reports Klobuchar tallied eight votes, with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren sharing second place with four votes. Andrew Yang won three votes—while former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg each received two votes. Bloomberg isn’t on the ballot in New Hampshire, but won the first votes of Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primaries as a write-in candidate in Dixville Notch. Polls will open later Tuesday in the rest of the state for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary following last week’s disastrous Iowa caucuses.