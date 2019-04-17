Amy Klobuchar to Appear in Fox News Town Hall Next Month

Fox News announced Wednesday that on May 8 it will host a town-hall event with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). The broadcast will be hosted by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum and will air live from Milwaukee.

“FOX News Channel continues to produce highly informative and respectful town hall events, delivering record viewership and providing a platform to all candidates. We are incredibly proud of the entire team and look forward to hosting Senator Klobuchar for our next town hall,” Jay Wallace, the network’s president and executive editor, said in a statement.

The announcement comes after the network generated record ratings for its town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) earlier this week. After the success of that event, other Democratic candidates told The Daily Beast they would be open to appearing for a town-hall event with the right-leaning cable channel.