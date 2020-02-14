CHEAT SHEET
    Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer Couldn’t Name Mexican President in Telemundo Interview

    ‘I FORGOT’

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    Democratic presidential contenders Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and billionaire Tom Steyer couldn’t name the current Mexican president when asked during a Telemundo interview in Nevada on Thursday night, The Associated Press reports. When asked if they knew the name of the Mexican president, Klobuchar simply responded, “No.” Steyer replied, “I forgot.” Ex-South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg was the only one of the three interviewed who named President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “Lopez Obrador, I hope,” he responded with a smile. Obrador took office in December 2018. The interviews occurred 10 days before the caucuses in Nevada, which has a large immigrant population.

    Read it at Associated Press