Amy Klobuchar’s Campaign Accepted Donation From Central Park Five Prosecutor Linda Fairstein
Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) presidential campaign reportedly accepted a donation from Linda Fairstein, the controversial sex-crimes prosecutor involved in the Central Park Five case. According to The Guardian, Fairstein donated $1,000 to Klobuchar’s campaign in March 2019—before the former prosecutor was widely condemned by the public upon the release of a Netflix movie, When They See Us, about the infamous 1989 rape case. Since then, it does not appear that the campaign returned the funds. At the time of the case—in which five black and Latino teenagers were wrongfully accused of raping a woman in Central Park—Fairstein was the head of the Manhattan district attorney’s sex crimes unit. A convicted serial rapist and murderer who later confessed to the crime was able to commit other offenses while the five teens were jailed. The men were eventually awarded a $41 million settlement from New York City, but prosecutors have not admitted to any wrongdoing. Klobuchar’s campaign has not spoken publicly on the matter.