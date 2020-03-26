Amy Klobuchar’s Husband Is Discharged From Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Read it at Twitter
Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) husband, John, is at home recovering from the coronavirus, the former presidential candidate said on Thursday afternoon. He had been admitted to hospital with pneumonia and low oxygen, and had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Klobuchar said on Monday that the hardest thing was “not being able to be by his side.” Four days later, she said her husband had taken “a good turn” and had been released back home where he was recovering. “Thanks to those who cared for him & for all front line health care workers,” she wrote on Twitter.