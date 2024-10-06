Amy Poehler Is Reportedly Dating a New York Times Editor Turned Podcast Overlord

Comedian turned podcaster Amy Poehler is dating former New York Times editor turned podcaster Joel Lovell, according to a source who spoke to People magazine.

Lovell, who left the Times to be the executive editor of Pineapple Street Studios, and the Saturday Night Live alum began dating earlier this summer, the magazine reported.

Lovell's studio has produced hit shows like Missing Richard Simmons and Wind of Change.

Meanwhile, Poehler, 53, has had her own experience with podcasts. Last year, she played a marriage counselor in the scripted comedy podcast Say More with Dr? Sheila.

Poehler’s show was released in partnership with Philadelphia-based broadcasting company Audacy, which as it happens is the owner of Pineapple Street. It was also a smashing success, reaching the top spot on the Apple Podcasts comedy chart and making the Times “Best Podcasts of 2023” list.

In March, Poehler’s production company Paper Kite expanded its deal with Audacy to launch more comedy podcasts. One of the new shows to arise from the partnership, Million Dollar Advice, is produced by the Lovell-led Pineapple Street.

“I would argue that podcasts have replaced a lot of television in terms of the feeling of having a lot of people you know be in your space,” Poehler told a podcasting conference earlier this year. “We used to watch TV and visit the characters we like and I think we do that now with podcasts. We want to check in and see how someone is doing.”

Poehler’s film career is not too shabby, either: Pixar animated feature Inside Out 2, which featured her as lead voice actor, has made nearly $1.7 billion at the global box office this year.