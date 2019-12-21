ABC News Not Using Amy Robach’s Epstein Reporting in Special

Read it at Variety
Last month, hot-mic video emerged of ABC News anchor Amy Robach complaining that she had interviewed a key Jeffrey Epstein accuser in 2015 and that the network quashed her report. Now ABC is going all-in on the Epstein story with a two-hour special and an eight-part podcast—but it reportedly won’t include Robach’s work. Variety says that because Robach sat down with Virginia Giuffre years before Epstein was hit with federal sex trafficking charges and committed suicide, ABC plans to use a newer BBC with Giuffre in next month’s special.