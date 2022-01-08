CHEAT SHEET
Amy Schneider Becomes First Woman to Win $1 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’
Amy Schneider sailed to a historic milestone Friday when she racked up $1 million in Jeopardy! winnings outside of a tournament, becoming one of only four to ever achieve the feat and the first woman to ever do so. Schneider, 38, amassed $42,200 in Friday’s matchup and notched her 28th victory in a row. After her win, she said, “It feels amazing. It feels strange. It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.” Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio all earned at least a million dollars on the quiz show, with Jennings and Holzhauer passing the $2 million mark. Schneider returns to competition on Monday.