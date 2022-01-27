Amy Schneider’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Streak Ends After 40 Games
LONG LIVE THE QUEEN
Amy Schneider’s Jeopardy! winning streak ended Wednesday after 40 games and nearly $1.4 million dollars. The Final Jeopardy clue that brought her down came from the category “Countries of the World:” “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an ‘H,’ it’s also one of the 10 most populous.” A librarian from Chicago, Rhone Talsma, answered correctly: “What is Bangladesh?” while Schneider’s card was blank. “It just wasn’t coming to me,” Schneider told The New York Times. “The fatigue of this taping was really starting to add up.” She finishes the historic run as the winningest woman and winningest transgender contestant in the game show’s history, and with its second-longest winning steak. “Playing Jeopardy! has been the most fun I’ve ever had, and I didn’t want it to end,” said Schneider. “I knew it would sometime, but it was tough to realize that the moment was finally there.”