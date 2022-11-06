Amy Schumer Calls Out ‘Nazi’ Kanye West in SNL Monologue

After a pre-election cold open sketch that could best be summed up by the words of James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden—“big yikes”—Amy Schumer returned to host Saturday Night Live for her third time and began by saying how “honored” she was helm the final episode before the “midterm abortions.”

“Elections!” she corrected herself. “What did I say? Sorry, I was thinking about what’s at stake if we don’t vote.”

From there, the comedian went on to more personal material about her c-section, her post-baby sex life and her husband, who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. “It used to be called Asperger’s, but then they found out, this is true that Dr. Asperger had Nazi ties, Kanye.” Tapping her microphone, she joked, “That was weird.”

Schumer quickly moved on, continuing to tell stories about how her husband’s diagnosis has affected their life together.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were sitting outside, it was a nice night, it looked like it was going to rain and I was feeling sentimental,” she said. “And I was like, even though these past couple of years with the pandemic and everything, it's been so stressful, I said, still, this time, being with you and our son, they have been the best years of my life. And he just looked at me and he said, ‘I’m going to go put the windows up in the car.’”

“That’s my guy,” Schumer added. “It’s one of the times we play the game, autism or just a man?”

